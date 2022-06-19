Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

