Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

