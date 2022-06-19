Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

