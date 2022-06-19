Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

