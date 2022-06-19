Ascent Group LLC Invests $623,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

