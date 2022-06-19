Siena Capital LLC Invests $9.85 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,280 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

