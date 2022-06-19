Quent Capital LLC Invests $102,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

