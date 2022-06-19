Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,265 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

