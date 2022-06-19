Camden Capital LLC Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

