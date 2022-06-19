Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NYSE YUM opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

