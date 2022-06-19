Camden Capital LLC Buys 520 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

