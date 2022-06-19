Quent Capital LLC Invests $121,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.