JustInvest LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.