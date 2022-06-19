400 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.