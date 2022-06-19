Camden Capital LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

