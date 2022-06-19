JustInvest LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.76 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

