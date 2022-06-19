Quent Capital LLC Invests $8.13 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,184 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.50 and a 200-day moving average of $295.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

