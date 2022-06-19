American Trust Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $251.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.30 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.