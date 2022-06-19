OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.86% of OFS Capital worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 126.61%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

