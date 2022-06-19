270,661 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 67.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of BSMV stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

