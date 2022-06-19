i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of i3 Verticals worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,163 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

