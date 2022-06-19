Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Barings BDC worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

