Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.