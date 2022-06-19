Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403,573 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.18 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.