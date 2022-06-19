American Trust Buys Shares of 6,157 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American Trust bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.