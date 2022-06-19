183 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,245.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,391.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,500.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

