Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $46,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

