Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

