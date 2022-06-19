Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $20.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.