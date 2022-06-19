American Trust Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

