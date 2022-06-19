Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,095 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84.

On Monday, April 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

