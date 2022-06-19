Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,095 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84.
- On Monday, April 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.
About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.