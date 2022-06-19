American Trust Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Trust bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $264.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

