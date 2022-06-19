American Trust Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

