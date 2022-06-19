American Trust Invests $407,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

