Jason Ehrlich Sells 2,282 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $16,019.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,205 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $8,688.05.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

