Jason Ehrlich Sells 2,282 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $16,019.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,205 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $8,688.05.
NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
