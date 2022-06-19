AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,375.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.60 ($16.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($13.96). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($13.96), with a volume of 5,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £260.20 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

