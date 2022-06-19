Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $10.00. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 140,703 shares.

SWMAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.