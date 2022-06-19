Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.16. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 16,787 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

