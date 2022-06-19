Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.69. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 4,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

