Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.09. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23,966 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.