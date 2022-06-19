European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.57). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.23), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 830.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.
About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.