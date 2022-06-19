European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.57). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.23), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 830.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

