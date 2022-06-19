Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.45. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 414 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

