Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.45. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 414 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.
About Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.