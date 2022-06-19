Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.61. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 46,290 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

