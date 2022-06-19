Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.06. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 58,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

