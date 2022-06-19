Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.41

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $13.75. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 68,821 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.5604 dividend. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

