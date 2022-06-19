Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.70

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $4.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 411,803 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

