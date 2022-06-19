Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.23. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 10,050 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

