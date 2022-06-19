American Trust Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,595,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Webster Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.