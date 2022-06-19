5,664 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of MXL opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.