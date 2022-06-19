American Trust Invests $450,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.